Collective response needed to tackle coronavirus outbreak: SAARC leaders

As the global concerns over novel coronavirus are rising, SAARC nations agreed on taking collective measures to tackle the outbreak.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said,” the closing of borders will result in a significant problem of availability of food, medicines & basic goods”.

He also proposed a common framework for telemedicine to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked India and PM Narendra Modi for helping the country with the assistance.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa highlighted that the country’s economy took a “serious blow”‘, especially the tourism sector because of the outbreak after it was recovering from last year’s terrorist attacks.

“I strongly recommend SAARC leaders to formulate a mechanism to assist our economies to tide over a difficult period,” Rajapaksa said.

PM Narendra Modi later proposed of SAARC nations setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund. He said that India could begin with a contribution of 10 million USD.

Rajapaksa proposed setting-up of a ministerial-level group among SAARC nations to tackle the outbreak.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina acknowledged India and PM Narendra Modi’s help in rescuing 23 Bangladeshi students from China’s Wuhan.

She called for continued dialogue between experts and officials on follow-up actions regarding COVID-19.

“Our collective efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for SAARC region to fight coronavirus,” Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli said.

Praising PM Modi’s “excellent leadership” for bringing SAARC nations together, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering said that at a time when the world is fighting one common disease, it is important to leave behind our differences.

Pakistan PM’s Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza raised Kashmir issue on the conference and said that all restrictions imposed on the state to be lifted for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said, “no nation can afford to be unresponsive to the situation in wake of coronavirus outbreak”.

