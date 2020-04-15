CMA CGM GRR – from Asia to Somalia, Seychelles & Maldives

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service, CMA CGM informs of the following General Rate Restoration :

Effective April 15th, 2020 (B/L date):

From Asia including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, (excluding Japan)

To Mogadishu (Somalia), Port Victoria (Seychelles)and Male (Maldives)

Quantum: USD 300/TEU

All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News