CMA CGM GRR – from Asia to Somalia, Seychelles & Maldives

16 hours ago
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service, CMA CGM informs of the following General Rate Restoration :

Effective April 15th, 2020 (B/L date):
From Asia including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, (excluding Japan)
To Mogadishu (Somalia), Port Victoria (Seychelles)and Male (Maldives)
Quantum: USD 300/TEU
All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk

Full details are available at the link below:

