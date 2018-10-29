Club Maldives Cup to kick off in April

A new decade has welcomed us, and another dramatic chapter of futsal awaits to be revealed. Fresh faces, new opportunities, class skills and the competition for supremacy in futsal, is all about this tournament.

But the question is, who will be destined for stardom, to dazzle in the golden sky of futsal in 2020?

The 14th edition of Club Maldives Cup is to kick off on 7th April 2020 and the tournament will take place in Hulhumale’, Republic of Maldives.

Club Maldives Cup is contested between the teams from government offices and government shared companies in the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Club Maldives