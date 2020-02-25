Tourism

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

1 day ago
Add Comment
14 Views
3 min read

Superior Beach Loft

Located beachfront, the Superior Beach Lofts are perfect for guests who enjoy the beach and sea views. The loft is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink while enjoying the ocean vistas.

Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child

  • 79 sqm
  • King bed
  • Sitting area on the terrace
  • Sea/land view

Beach Bungalow

Beach Bungalow at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Located beachfront, the Beach Bungalows offer expansive ocean and beach views. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink while enjoying the ocean vistas.

Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child

  • 65 sqm
  • King bed
  • Sitting area on the terrace
  • Sea/land view

Water Bungalow

Water Bungalow at Cinnamon Velifushi MaldivesPerched on stilts above the blue lagoon, the Water Bungalows feature incessant flow of luxury. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.

Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant

  • 100 sqm
  • King bed
  • Sitting area on the terrace
  • Sea view
  • Hammock
  • Direct access to the lagoon

Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi

Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Perched on stilts above the blue lagoon, the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi offers amazing views of the sunsets. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing as well as a private Jacuzzi. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.

Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child + 01 infant

  • 100 sqm
  • King bed
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sitting area on the terrace
  • Sea view
  • Hammock
  • Direct access to the lagoon

Water Suite with Pool

Water Suite with Pool at Cinnamon Velifushi MaldivesThe Sunset Water Bungalow, built on stilts above the blue lagoon, is a spacious, homely bungalow, surrounded by cerulean elegance and a plunge pool. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.

Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 02 children | 04 adults | 04 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 03 children

  • 208 sqm
  • King bed
  • Plunge pool
  • Sitting area on the terrace
  • Sea view
  • Hammock
  • Direct access to the lagoon

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Maldives.com

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of