Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Superior Beach Loft
Located beachfront, the Superior Beach Lofts are perfect for guests who enjoy the beach and sea views. The loft is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink while enjoying the ocean vistas.
Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child
- 79 sqm
- King bed
- Sitting area on the terrace
- Sea/land view
Beach Bungalow
Located beachfront, the Beach Bungalows offer expansive ocean and beach views. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink while enjoying the ocean vistas.
Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child
- 65 sqm
- King bed
- Sitting area on the terrace
- Sea/land view
Water Bungalow
Perched on stilts above the blue lagoon, the Water Bungalows feature incessant flow of luxury. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.
Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant
- 100 sqm
- King bed
- Sitting area on the terrace
- Sea view
- Hammock
- Direct access to the lagoon
Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi
Perched on stilts above the blue lagoon, the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi offers amazing views of the sunsets. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing as well as a private Jacuzzi. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.
Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child + 01 infant
- 100 sqm
- King bed
- Jacuzzi
- Sitting area on the terrace
- Sea view
- Hammock
- Direct access to the lagoon
Water Suite with Pool
The Sunset Water Bungalow, built on stilts above the blue lagoon, is a spacious, homely bungalow, surrounded by cerulean elegance and a plunge pool. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.
Maximum occupancy:
02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 02 children | 04 adults | 04 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 03 children
- 208 sqm
- King bed
- Plunge pool
- Sitting area on the terrace
- Sea view
- Hammock
- Direct access to the lagoon
