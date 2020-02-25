Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Superior Beach Loft

Located beachfront, the Superior Beach Lofts are perfect for guests who enjoy the beach and sea views. The loft is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink while enjoying the ocean vistas.



Maximum occupancy:

02 adults | 02 + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child

79 sqm

King bed

Sitting area on the terrace

Sea/land view

Beach Bungalow

Located beachfront, the Beach Bungalows offer expansive ocean and beach views. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink while enjoying the ocean vistas.

Maximum occupancy:

02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child

65 sqm

King bed

Sitting area on the terrace

Sea/land view

Water Bungalow

Perched on stilts above the blue lagoon, the Water Bungalows feature incessant flow of luxury. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.



Maximum occupancy:

02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant

100 sqm

King bed

Sitting area on the terrace

Sea view

Hammock

Direct access to the lagoon

Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi

Perched on stilts above the blue lagoon, the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi offers amazing views of the sunsets. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing as well as a private Jacuzzi. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.



Maximum occupancy:

02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child + 01 infant

100 sqm

King bed

Jacuzzi

Sitting area on the terrace

Sea view

Hammock

Direct access to the lagoon

Water Suite with Pool

The Sunset Water Bungalow, built on stilts above the blue lagoon, is a spacious, homely bungalow, surrounded by cerulean elegance and a plunge pool. The bungalow is generously equipped with modern-day amenities and chic furnishing. Complete with an outdoor terrace ideal for lounging as you sip on a drink or climb down the ladder to enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystalline lagoon.



Maximum occupancy:

02 adults | 02 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 01 child | 03 adults | 03 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 02 children | 04 adults | 04 adults + 01 infant | 02 adults + 03 children

208 sqm

King bed

Plunge pool

Sitting area on the terrace

Sea view

Hammock

Direct access to the lagoon

