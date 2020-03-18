Chinese amb commends Maldives’ efforts to tackle COVID-19

The Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Zhang Lizhong has commended Maldives’ efforts against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 virus originated in Wuhan, China and has spread to 185 countries and regions around the world.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Ambassador Zhang said the Maldives’ responses to tackle COVID-19 are challenging yet impressive.

China became the first country in the world to successfully control the spread of COVID-19. Noting China’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus, Ambassador Zhang said the resolute actions taken by China had been successful in curbing the spread of the virus. He further said China is always ready to assist the Maldives in tackling the pandemic.

13 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Maldives thus far. Two have recovered and 11 cases are still active. The Maldives has not recorded any new cases for five days.

