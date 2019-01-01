China’s SCG donates supplies for Maldives’ COVID-19 response

Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) of China on Thursday donated essential personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, to support the COVID-19 response of Maldives amid the global pandemic.

SCG Project Manager Li Huanbin and SCG Representative in Maldives Shi Wanchun handed over the equipment to Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid at the ceremony, which was also attended by Zhang Lizhong, the Ambassador of China to the Maldives.

SCG’s donation includes 20,000 medical masks, 10,000 pairs of medical gloves and 500 PPEs, intended to increase the capacity of frontline workers in the Maldives.

Highlighting China as one of the most important international partners of Maldives, Minister Shahid declared that the country will strive to strengthen its bilateral ties with China, to work together internationally not only to combat the spread of COVID-19 but towards economic recovery efforts as well.

Shahid conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Maldivian government to SCG, as well as the government and people of China for their continued support to the island nation.

One of the largest construction firms of China, SCG is also the contractor of the foreign ministry’s ongoing renovation project.

The government as well as several other companies of China have provided generous donations to the Maldives, in support of response efforts since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the archipelago.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News