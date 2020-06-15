Diplomacy Politics Society & Culture

China grants aid for desalination projects in five Maldivian islands

Chinese Ambassador to Maldives Zhang Lizhong, on Monday, signed a USD 11.8 million agreement to establish desalination plants in five islands across the country.

Under the agreement with the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, micro-grid seawater desalination facilities will be established on:

– Kaashidhoo in Kaafu Atoll

– Olhuvelifushi in Lhaviyani Atoll

– Kelaa in Haa Alif Atoll

– Alifushi in Raa Atoll

– Dhaandhoo in Gaafu Alif Atoll

Ambassador Lizhong expressed eagerness to cooperate with the Maldivian government on additional development projects.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid extended his gratitude to the Chinese government for the aid towards the development of Maldivian livelihoods.

The government of China has continued to extend bilateral assistance amid Maldives’ attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to the pandemic.

