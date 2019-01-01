Checking Out: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

Sustainability is a core philosophy at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa and this is echoed throughout the resort’s operations. The property aims to maintain the natural beauty of Fasmendhoo Island through a number of eco-friendly initiatives.

Design

Emerald Collection adopted an eco-approach to design, through the use of long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves to build the villas’ canopies. Those leaves are replaced every six to eight years as opposed to the traditional coconut leaves, used by the majority of other Maldivian resorts, which need to be replaced every two years. The resort has also taken advantage of its sunny location and installed solar panels on each villa which provides regular hot water for the entire resort, including staff accommodation.

Recycling

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa aims to preserve the original status of the island and conserve the natural eco-system through processes such as re-using water waste for irrigation. The resort also uses a composting facility converting mass food waste into organic fertiliser used for the gardens. In addition, the resort’s in-house drinking water, Emerald Water, is produced and bottled on the island and is available to all guests.

Preservation

General manager, Srikanth Devarapalli is continually exploring new ways to implement sustainable practices. Speaking about the resort’s ethos, Devarapalli said: “We deﬁne ourselves as guests of a beautiful eco-system, which is why we have made it our priority to protect the natural environment we ﬁnd ourselves on through a number of important eco-friendly initiatives.” Examples include the use of paper straws, only available upon request, glass bottles in place of plastic as well as the use of electric cars and bikes to navigate around the island. For the environmentally conscious traveller, bespoke behind-the-scene tours are available, highlighting the different ways the resort limits environmental degradation in the long-term.

