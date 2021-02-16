Check out these new pictures from Alia Bhatt’s Maldives vacation

The friends have been sharing pictures and videos from their stay at the island and serving us some major BFF vacation goals. From spa dates to candlelit dinners, the girls are making the most of their time off work.

Sharing stories and pictures from the getaway, Akansha and Anushka posted pictures from their time on the beach. In these pictures, Alia and her friends can be seen doing Hrithik Roshan’s signature step from Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai and later enjoying a quiet meal in the beautiful sand. Akansha also shared a picture of the three girls posing in their colourful swimwear and wrote, “so the whole world knows my love for you is so big.”