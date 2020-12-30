Check out! Ananya Panday shares breathtaking pictures from her Maldives vacation

Ananya Panday has made the most of 2020, with Khaali Peeli being the first film that hit the screens in the pandemic and her performance being praised as loudly as ever, this vacation for the actress is a much-needed break.

Ananya gets filmy on her vacation, taking to the social media she shares, “beach monkey!! ???? (Alexa play ‘Yeh Ladki’ from ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ on repeat ???? if u know u know hehe)”

In another post, Ananya shared a series of pictures of her sitting by the sea in a pink bikini enjoying a burger. Take a look:

Ananya is on vacation mode and the glow on her skin is super special and her film’s success is a big reason behind it. Apart from that, Ananya has also been shooting for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

Ananya is riding on a high horse and is ready to own the new year, 2021. Upcoming films for her are Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, a pan-India film Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda which makes her the youngest actor to have a Pan-India film under her belt.

