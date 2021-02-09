Centara in The Maldives targets Indian travellers

BANGKOK, 18 February 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts is welcoming Indian guests to the Maldives through April, with a new promotion at its two award-winning resorts; Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Unlike many of Asia’s other beautiful beach destinations, the Maldives is currently welcoming international tourists for short or long stays*.

The Maldives has direct connections from several cities (Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore), short flight times, and does not apply self-isolate or quarantine measures.

Under the “Maldives Calling” promotion, Indian guests will receive a 30% discount when they book with Centara in the Maldives. Rates start from INR 15,800 per night, based on double occupancy. CentaraThe1, members will be rewarded with an additional 20% off, and guests who stay for four nights or longer will receive USD100 in credit to spend at the resorts.

Bookings can be made until 31 March 2021 for stays up to 30 April 2022.

For couples and honeymooners, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll, just over 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. It houses a collection of beachfront and over-water accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa, accessed via a wooden boardwalk. They feature 42 square metres of living space with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct steps down to the reef – perfect for swimming or snorkelling around the lagoon. Alternatively, the Premium Deluxe Spa Water Villa offers an elegant ocean-facing deck with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct access to the sparkling lagoon.

With a choice of seven restaurants and bars, exhilarating water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and a soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, this intimate resort promises many romantic moments, both during the day and under the stars. This makes it especially suitable for honeymoons and Valentine’s vacations.

Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic option for families. Amid a landscape of pure white sand, crystal clear seas and swaying palm trees, guests can choose to stay in a 93-square metre Deluxe Family Water Villa, which includes bunk beds and a PlayStation for kids, a Jacuzzi and a secure terrace with breathtaking ocean views and steps down to the lagoon. Alternatively, the stunning Sunset Ocean Pool Villa can accommodate up to three guests in 110 square metres of luxurious living space, with a large terrace, plunge pool with sunset sea views. A collection of beachfront villas are also available with private pools and access to the powder-soft sand.

Parents and kids can spend unforgettable days splashing in the beachfront pool or enjoying activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports, snorkelling and scuba diving. Adults can relax at SPA Cenvaree or workout at the fitness centre, while their children have endless hours of fun at the dual-age kids’ club, and all ages can dine at a choice of six restaurants, bars and lounges.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa are eco-friendly havens that have both achieved the EarthCheck Gold Certificate, among a long list of other international honours, awards and accolades. And of course, every Centara hotel and resort adheres to strict health and safety standards, as part of the “Centara Complete Care” programme, which was developed in partnership with Ecolab and SGS.

For more information and to book the “Maldives Calling” promotion, simply select your exclusive couples’ retreats at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives or for perfect private island destination at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives for all-inclusive family holidays.

