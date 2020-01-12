Carpenter found dead in M. Mulah

A carpenter has been found dead with visible injuries on his body at a workshop in M. Mulah.

The carpenter, identified by the police as a 44-year-old male, was found collapsed at the workshop on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, he was found with a deep nine-inch gash on the left side of his chest, and with a powered-on electric saw next to him.

He was already deceased when taken to the Mulah Health Center.

The case is under investigation by the police.

