Brits want to head to The Maldives and Mexico for their holidays in 2021

Shall you head to The Maldives or Mexico? (Picture: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a dramatic rise in the number of Brits planning staycations for the months ahead.

But once lockdown ends and flights are back on the cards, we’re looking forward to heading out abroad to far-flung destinations – and are already planning our 2021 holidays.

Where are we thinking of heading? It’s all about the beach, according to research travel company Kuoni, who analysed Google search data to figure out the top destinations people from the UK and beyond are keen to visit next year.

Their research shows that for people from the UK, it’s The Maldives that take the number one spot for dream holiday destinations, followed by Mexico and then Bali.

For people outside the UK, dream holiday locations are a touch different, with the United Arab Emirates the top choice globally, followed by Qatar, then the US, then Canada, and finally Egypt.

Dean Harvey, marketing director at Kuoni, said: ‘With various stages of lockdown still the case for many places around the world, it’s not surprising that lots of us are wanting to book something to look forward to.

‘It’s fascinating to see how popular destinations differ from country to country and the upturn in Google searches matches the upturn in 2021 bookings we’ve seen in recent weeks, with Maldives holidays being booked the most.’

