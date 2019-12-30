Bomb threats at VIA under investigation

Police have opened an investigation after two tourists departing from the Maldives made bomb threats at the Velana International Airport (VIA).

The two tourists had said that they had a bomb in their bag and threatened airport aviation staff. The matter was reported to Police around 7:51 in the morning.

Police stated that one of the men was Senegalese, while the other was Swiss and that it is believed that the two men were in a state of intoxication when the incident happened.

No one has been arrested in the matter so far and Police are investigating it.

