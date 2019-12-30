Aviation Business Terrorism

Bomb threats at VIA under investigation

3 days ago
Add Comment
8 Views
1 min read

Police have opened an investigation after two tourists departing from the Maldives made bomb threats at the Velana International Airport (VIA).

The two tourists had said that they had a bomb in their bag and threatened airport aviation staff. The matter was reported to Police around 7:51 in the morning.

Police stated that one of the men was Senegalese, while the other was Swiss and that it is believed that the two men were in a state of intoxication when the incident happened.

No one has been arrested in the matter so far and Police are investigating it.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of