Bollywood dives into Maldives

The closest archipelago to India has become the new jaunt for Bollywood actors. We’re talking about the Maldives, where Bollywood celebs are slowly trooping in as the travel, stay and other charges to and in the cluster of islands have dropped down considerably, thanks to the pandemic.

First, we heard Taapsee Pannu and beau Mathais Boe with her girl gang including her sister Shagun are there in the location. While Taapsee and Boe have been posting a few pictures together, Taapsee’s bikini shots have been ringing a bell too.

Another lovely couple, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, too has gone there and posted quite a few pictures of them soaking in the sun.

…And that was just the bikinning

Earlier this month, as regular flights started off, even Brahmastra and Gold actress Mouni Roy went to the Maldives to ring in her 35th birthday. It did seem like Mouni, who also put out a picture of hers in a bikini, had a lot of fun too, cycling around the island barefoot. The caption against one of her posts was aptly worded, “Footloose and fancy-free”.

Now, we see Varun Dhawan, who was holidaying in Goa a few days ago with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, has now gone off to the Maldives to enjoy an international holiday on the island in the Indian Ocean. Varun, in fact, even put out a bare-bodied picture of himself in a pool.

Now all this makes us wonder if the tourism board in the Maldives is wooing these actors to encourage more travellers from the other SAARC countries.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :