BML introduces online token system for branches, service centres

The Bank of Maldives, on Friday, introduced a virtual queuing system for its services rendered by Male’ based branches and service centres via online queue tokens.

In a press release, BML noted that customers can utilize the ‘QueeBee app’ to request for the Bank’s services which are unable via its ATM or online channels

Online tokens will be distributed from 0800 hrs to 1200 hrs on banking days.

“While we encourage customers to bank from home, the introduction of online queuing will help save time and provide a better service experience for those customers who are required to visit a branch”, said BML’s CEO and Managing Director Tim Sawyer.

The services available through the app will be limited to BML’s branches in the Greater Male Region, including its branches in capital Male’, Vilimale’ and reclaimed suburb Hulhumale’.

However, customers seeking its services at BML’s Account Opening Centre, Loan Centre, and business centres are required to make prior appointments via the Appointment Portal on the Bank’s website.

As part of the company’s social distancing measures, customers will only enter the premises when there are two customers remaining ahead in the “waiting position” indicated on the App

Elderly customers and those requiring special assistance will be served at BML’s branches and service centres without the need for online tokens or prior appointments.

Users are advised to visit – www.bankofmaldives.com.mv/online-queue-tokens – for more information on the online queue.

The QueueBee app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App stores.

Reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of customers and employees, BML encouraged users to bank from home for everyday banking, and to use the services available online.

