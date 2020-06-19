BML funds 5 more community projects across Maldives – The Edition

Bank of Maldives (BML), on Monday, provided financial assistance for five projects from ‘Aharenge Bank’ Community Fund.

The projects were chosen out of various proposals submitted to the bank during the first quarter of 2020.

According to the bank, the projects funded in this round include:

– The development of a community park in Kanditheemu, Shaviyani Atoll

– Revamping of the Atoll Education Centre’s library in Rasdhoo, Alif Alif Atoll

– Creating a picnic area at the beach of Veymandoo, Thaa Atoll

– Establishing a skate park in Vadhoo, Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll

– Developing a park for senior citizens in Feydhoo, Seenu Atoll

Noting that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic posed some challenges in carrying out projects under ‘Aharenge Bank’ Community Fund, BML’s Manager of Public Relations Mohamed Saeed said, “However, our aim is to assist 20 projects with this fund this year as well, just as we did last year”.

He further expressed gratitude for the work done by the public and NGOs to continue these projects despite the difficulties.

Bank of Maldives provides financial assistance to projects carried out across the country with their community fund. The ban stated that, under this programme, projects have already been funded in 25 different islands.

Any individual or organisation can submit their project proposals to BML in areas focusing on community development, including volunteer work, education, sports activities and conservation of the environment.

Proposal submissions are accepted in 2020 in three phases. For the first and second phases, the bank will fund five projects out of those proposed for each phase. However, a total of 10 projects will be chosen and funded in the third phase.

The bank allocates a total of MVR 50,000 for each project funded by ‘Aharenge Bank’ Community Fund.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News