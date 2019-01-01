BML Appoints New Director of Customer Services

Bank of Maldives announces the appointment of Ms Gulnaz Mahir as its Director of Customer Service.

Gulnaz joins the Bank with over 13 years’ experience in the field of customer experience management, digital transformation and revenue management. She most recently held the position of Head of Customer Care at Ooredoo Maldives. Gulnaz holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Bristol, UK

“I am delighted to welcome Gulnaz to the Bank as we drive forward with our strategic focus on enhancing customer experience. The newly created position of Customer Service Director reflects the commitment of the Bank to improve service standards; and with her strength and experience in the field, I am confident Gulnaz will make a positive contribution to the Bank” said Tim Sawyer, CEO and Managing Director of Bank of Maldives.

Bank of Maldives is the largest bank and one of the largest employers in the Maldives, with 99% of its staff base being proud Maldivians. The Bank takes great pride in implementing forward-looking human resources policies to ensure the highest professional standards of employee recruitment, development, and reward. The Bank holds regular events to honour its top-performing staff and to recognize their loyal service.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives