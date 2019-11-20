Bipasha Basu’s Love Confession For Karan Singh Grover at The Maldives is Mushiest Thing on The Internet Today!

Kickstarting their New Year with a cliche beach vacay at the Maldives, Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover set the island country on fire with their mushy romance. Twinning in white, the lovebirds made fans go “awww” as they indulged in social media PDA.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a white sheer dress and a similar hat along with a pair of pink reflectors while Karan opted for a casual white tee and a pair of shorts. Keeping her face to the sun, Bipasha captioned her pictures, “Love yourself as much as you want to be loved #loveyourself (sic).” In another post, Bipasha confessed, “I love you not only for what you are… but more for what I am, when I am with you #monkeylove #grateful #blessed #lovelife #islandvibes (sic).” Quick to comment, Karan wrote, “Awwwww my baby! You say the sweetest things! I love you (sic).”

New Year celebrations are not over for Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu yet. The couple is holidaying in the Maldives and Bipasha recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the beautiful resort they are living in. The photos on her Instagram timeline speak volumes of the fun she is having there with husband.

This is not the first time Bipasha and Karan chose to go to the Maldives to create some memories for life. The couple loves their stay in the beautiful island country which is surrounded by the wonders of nature from all corners. The actors are often seen putting out photos on their social media accounts in which they are either enjoying a fun stroll at the beach or simply gazing at the sky from the lavish infinity pools of their resorts.

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.

Karan marked his return on the small screen after a hiatus of five years. Leaving small screen all stirred up and waiting on the edge to see him perform the epic role, Mr Bajaj, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Karan had left fans glued to television screens with his performance. Essaying the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, a character that’s considered to be one of the most stylish and loved figures on the small screen, Karan, who is also popular for playing Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gaye, had called this a ‘big part’ and had said in an interview earlier that he’s going to meet Ronit and give him a tight hug. Ronit had essayed the character in the previous version of the show.

