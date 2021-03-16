Bipasha Basu shares a hilarious video of ‘Monkey on fire’ Karan Singh Grover as he sunbathed in Maldives

© Provided by Pinkvilla

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are some of the most loved and popular couples in B-Town. Their sizzling chemistry always steals hearts. Last week, the power couple had jetted off to the Maldives to ring in the actor’s 39th birthday. The duo is enjoying holidaying on the exotic island. From sharing their mushy pictures to sharing their candid breathtaking photos, both the actors have been trending on social media of late. The Dhoom 2 actress is also giving a sneak peek into her fun-filled vacay via posts on her handle.

Recently, Bipasha shared a funny video of Karan wherein the handsome actor can be seen soaking in the sun. In the video, the Dill Mill Gayye actor is seen sunbathing as he puts up a funny act while sitting beside a swimming pool. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Monkey on Fire.” In the video, the actress can also be heard saying, “are you burning monkey?” One simply cannot miss Karan’s ripped physique in the post. The Ajnabee star also shared a video wherein she can be seen enjoying cycling and wrote, “And some more cycling Love cycling… thinking I should start cycling in Mumbai too.#pondering #loveyourself.”

For the unversed, after dating each other for several years, Bips and Karan got married in 2016 as per Bengali traditions. Last year, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Their love story began on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.

