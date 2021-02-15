Bipasha Basu jets off to Maldives with Karan Singh Grover ahead of his birthday

Actress Bipasha Basu is an avid social media user. She often shares stunning posts on Instagram and entertains their fans. Recently, she jetted off to the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover to celebrate his birthday. The actor will be turning a year older on February 23.

Ahead of his birthday, Bipasha shared a mushy picture from their vacay and it is all things love. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a pose for the camera while enjoying the sunset on the beach. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her printed bikini while Karan can be seen showing off his toned body.

Sharing the picture with her fans, Bipasha wrote, “Us ❤️ #monkeylove” Karan also shared the same picture on his handle and wrote, “Sun, sea, sand and monkeys! #monkeylove” The duo never fails to shell out major couple goals. Have a look:

Soon after Bipasha landed in the Maldives, she put up a video with Karan on her Instagram story and wrote a cute caption. She had written, “There is no better feeling than just holding your hand and seeing the world together” followed by a heart emoji. Have a look:

She had also posted a few pictures of herself while posing in her bikini. Showing off her toned body and million-dollar smile, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures. Along with the pictures, she had written, “Love is in the air ❤️ #loveyourself”

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News