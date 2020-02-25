Billie Faiers showcases her bikini body during whirlwind trip to the Maldives

Billie Faiers showcases her bikini body in a plunging bridal swimsuit as she celebrates wedding anniversary during a whirlwind trip to the Maldives

She was whisked off to the Maldives by husband Greg Shepherd for their one-year wedding anniversary.

And Billie Faiers showcased her incredible figure in a plunging bridal inspired swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Monday.

The Mummy Diaries star, 30, who is only in the Maldives for the weekend, topped up her tan as she relaxed with a glass of wine by their villa’s private pool.

Beach babe: Billie Faiers showcased her incredible figure in a plunging bridal inspired swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Monday during her

The one-piece featured a halterneck design which had cut-out sections on the bust to highlight her ample cleavage.

Billie shielded her eyes from the sun with a large straw hat and amped up the glamour with large shades and gold hoop earrings.

She captioned the sizzling snaps: ‘300 shots later .. he got the pic @gregory_shep #husbandofinstagram #Maldives’.

Stunning: The Mummy Diaries star, 30, who is only in the Maldives for the weekend, topped up her tan as she relaxed with a glass of wine in hand by their villa’s private pool

Earlier in the day, Billie and Greg, 33, had a floating breakfast ‘in paradise’.

The reality stars tucked into stacks of pancakes, fresh fruit and coconut water as they looked over the veranda and out on the vast crystal blue Indian Ocean.

Despite only being on the idyllic island for 48 hours the duo have filled their Instagram feeds with photos of their sun-soaked trip.

Greg uploaded his own posts. In one, the loved-up couple posed on a beach, with Billie flaunting her tanned and toned physique in a black halterneck bikini before the pair headed out on jet skis.

Wow: Greg uploaded his own posts. In one, the loved-up couple posed on a beach, with Billie flaunting her tanned and toned physique in a black halterneck bikini

Smitten: The couple appeared in the throes of love as they enjoyed a midnight beach walk

Breathtaking views: Earlier in the day, Billie and Greg, 33, had a floating breakfast ‘in paradise’

On Saturday night the pair enjoyed a romantic meal on the beach and shared a photo of them sitting on an extravagant gold chair.

Billie looked sensational in a coral and orange two-piece that flashed her taut abs.

She captioned a photo of them sitting side by side: ‘Catch a star … if you can … wish for something special (In case you didn’t know already we are Elton fans) having a wonderful time with you my sweets’.

Greg shared another snap from the evening that showed them cuddle up beside the hotel pool.

Thrill-seekers: The couple headed out on a jet-ski

Trip of a lifetime: Despite it taking approximately 11 hours one way to travel there by plane, Greg surprised Billie with a weekend trip to celebrate their anniversary

He looked dapper in a pale blue linen shirt and shorts and captioned the pic: ‘Can’t believe it’s nearly 1 year we have been married, love you lots, my Maldivian beauty queen…..’

Billie and Greg wed on the idyllic island of Kuramathi last March with the likes of her sister Sam Faiers and her children Nelly, four, and Arthur, two, in the wedding party.

Despite it taking approximately 11 hours one way to travel there by plane, Greg surprised Billie with a weekend trip to celebrate their anniversary.

The Maldives holds a special place in Billie and Greg’s heart, as the pair also engaged there back in 2014, and have enjoyed numerous holidays on the island with their children.