Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly vacays with her husband and two kids in Maldives

Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly, too, has stepped out and travelled to an international destination, the Maldives for a vacation. She has gone with her husband, Rohit Roy, children Reanna and Aryaan Roy.

Dimpy Ganguly shared a picture of them enjoying by the beach on Instagram and captioned, “Hello from the other side! 👋 Our first trip as a family of four! #maldives.” Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Dimpy’s baby boy Aryaan was born on April 11, 2020, and during that time she had written about the highs and lows of pregnancy. She had written, “Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn’t even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn’t have been happier.”

She had added, “The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a paediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say, fortune favours the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind – gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us every day! Hope we all can see and admire all that’s truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what’s not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

Dimpy Ganguly married Rohit Roy in December 2015. She already has a four-year-old daughter Reanna. The actress grabbed headlines for marrying Rahul Mahajan on a television reality show, ‘Rahul Ki Dulhaniya‘. However, the marriage did not sustain, she had filed a domestic violence case against Rahul. The two got divorced in 2015.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News