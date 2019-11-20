BHM donates one year’s supply of Coast milk powder to shelters

BHM Traders has donated one year’s supply of Coast milk powder to children’s shelters in suburban Hulhumale’ and Vilimale’.

The company made the donation on Wednesday, in celebration of 30 years since it began distributing the product in the local market.

BHM Traders is the sole importer, wholesaler and distributor of Coast milk powder in the Maldives.

Highlighting on the importance of milk for the physical development of young children, BHM Traders said it expects its donation to help ensure the children fostered at shelters Kudakudhinge Hiyaa and Fiyavathi have at least one glass of milk a day for the next one-year period.

BHM Traders is currently running a special promo in which customers who purchase a can of Coast milk powder receive a special gift.

Coast is one of the most popular brands of instant milk powder in the local market.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv