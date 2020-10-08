Baros Residence debuts in the Maldives

Baros re-opened its shores earlier this month, with the new Baros Residence now available to guests offering enhanced privacy and space, as well as some fabulous extras.

Designed for guests seeking the utmost privacy, the singular Residence provides the ultimate indoor-outdoor space in the seclusion of a garden retreat.

It is a piece of Baros available entirely to guests staying in the Residence and the only visitors will be the assigned personal butler and Baros staff.

To add to the exclusivity, for every day of their holiday, guests can enjoy a private in-villa breakfast, freshly prepared tropical fruit platters and delicious canapés at sunset as well as dedicated butler service.

Residence guests will also receive return private luxury speedboat transfers from Male, as well as a bottle of champagne and welcome hamper on arrival.

The brand new Baros Residence Villa maintains the authentic yet luxurious Maldivian style that personifies Baros, adding to the spectacular collection.

The 270 square metres palatial Residence features a lush tropical garden, a 21 square metre pool and a sun deck with direct beach access to a pristine white sand beach on the Eastern Shore of the island – ideal for soaking up the rays.

Baros is considered the World’s Most Romantic Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

