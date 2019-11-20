Baros Maldives wins title of Most Romantic Resort in the World for 7th consecutive year by WTA

NEW YORK – Baros Maldives has won the World Travel Awards’ ‘Most Romantic Resort in the World’ category for a seventh consecutive year.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. A series of regional gala ceremonies are held to acknowledge distinction within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year. Baros was chosen by voters consisting of industry professionals and travellers across the globe as the winning resort for 2019.

The win follows numerous accolades already held by the island, including the coveted Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2019 and the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2019. This accolade adds to Baros’ having also won ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’ by the World Travel Awards in June 2019.

Resort Manager of Baros, Ibrahim Shijah, commented that this award maintains Baros’ status as a Maldivian legend and furthers the significant impact of Baros within the international luxury market, both within the Maldives and around the world.

To highlight Baros’ romantic environment, the ‘Romantic Moments’ package is available for guests to experience the most luxurious and intimate Maldivian getaway, offering the ultimate retreat for romance. The package includes a private candlelit beach dinner, a 60-minute couple’s massage and a spectacular sunset cruise with champagne and canapés.

Baros Maldives is a boutique, private tropical island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas set on white-sand beaches in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ Velana International Airport. The resort offers refined luxurious intimacy and complete privacy with unmatched service that ensures an unforgettable Maldivian escape.

Baros is the ultimate honeymoon island with the finest gastronomic options in three distinctive restaurants while destination dining is available for an utterly unique gourmet experience. Guests can choose to dine in total privacy on the Baros sandbank, on the bespoke Piano Deck in the lagoon, or, at sea aboard a traditional dhoni boat, Nooma.

In addition, guests can escape to the Serenity Spa for tailored therapies to suit their every need and experience the ultimate Baros bliss alone or as a couple. Those looking for some adventure can discover Baros’ extraordinary house reef, where an abundance of marine life can be seen by day. By night, watch the reef transform into a naturally fluorescent ecosystem.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News