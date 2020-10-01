Baros Maldives – Reopening 1 October 2020

Baros Maldives is delighted to announce they will re-open their doors to guests on 1 October 2020 with special offers and experiences as well as a tribute to front line health care workers

Guests who stay at Baros Maldives this year will be entitled to a special rate. In addition, all guests who stay during October and November 2020 will be invited to enjoy some special offerings to make sure their holiday is filled blissful moments to remember.

Guests will receive an exclusive Champagne Breakfast in the sanctuary of their private villa while the soothing sound of the waves and warm breeze from the ocean complete the scene, creating a truly beautiful memory of an extraordinary culinary experience. This enchanting start to the day on the tropical island of Baros will magically soothe the uncertainty of the last few months.

As the natural surroundings of Baros are so beautiful and bountiful, it is more important than ever to maintain and support the incredible underwater world. To help achieve this, Baros will sponsor a Coral Frame in the name of every guest staying during October and November 2020. This will be placed in the translucent lagoon circling the resort. Guests will receive regular updates on the progress of their Coral Frame and will be able to get to know the inhabitants of their own little coral garden during subsequent visits.

Celebrating Heroes

As a gesture of gratitude to guests who worked as health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baros will offer a host of exclusive complimentary extras including a couples massage at the island’s Serenity Spa, a private dinner for two on the beach, champagne upon arrival, and a choice of a free scheduled excursion with social distancing observed.

To commemorate the selfless dedication of health care workers, Baros is also creating coral frames spelling out “THANK YOU, HEROES.” These will be placed in the waters of the island’s lagoon so that the message of thanks will be permanent. The Resort Manager of Baros, Ibrahim Shijah, said: “in spite of the unprecedented times the world has faced, Baros hopes to keep the positive consequences of the pandemic, of compassion, unity and kindness, remembered by this tribute.”

Safety and Wellbeing

Baros, being one of the smaller island resorts in the Maldives, will open it’s shores to a limited number of guests, so social distancing can be maintained effortlessly.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment for guests, Baros has introduced extensive operational changes while preserving the blissful island ambience and seamless attention to detail and guests’ requirements that have made this award-winning resort a legend. The proximity to the International Airport in Male’ makes the holiday journey especially convenient for guests. They will reach the island by a short speedboat ride and will not be exposed to any congested areas once they have left the airport. A Travel Guide with all details can be found on www.baros.com.

HOW: Rates start from US$502++ (approx. £388) in a Deluxe Villa including breakfast for two.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News