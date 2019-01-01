Bank of Maldives Opens Applications for “Aharenge Bank” Community Fund

Bank of Maldives has today opened applications for proposals under its “Aharenge Bank” Community Fund, a program to empower individuals and NGOs to contribute to their communities through sustainable projects. The “Aharenge Bank” Community Fund invites proposals for ideas that improve community spirit, promote sustainability and provide social opportunity.

Similar to last year, five projects in the areas of education, environment, sports and community development will be selected to receive MVR 50,000 during each quarter of 2020. The application deadline is set for 15th February 2020.

BML’s CEO and Managing Director, Tim Sawyer commented, “Supporting the communities we serve is part of our culture here at Bank of Maldives. Over the past year, we increased our investment to communities across the country and the Community Fund project saw benefits in 20 islands. Continuation of this fund is another step towards investing in projects that make a lasting difference in society.”

In 2019, Bank of Maldives contributed MVR 1 million for its “Aharenge Bank” Community Fund to support communities across the Maldives and has successfully completed projects such as the Nellaidhoo Community Park, refurbishment of the library in Dhaalu Maaenboodhoo, environmentally friendly initiatives in AA. Dhangethi and Sh. Feydhoo, development of Kihaadhoo children’s park and the enhancement of a classroom to aid SEN students in K. Gaafaru.

