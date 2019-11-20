Business

Bank of Maldives branches to be closed for new year holidays

Bank of Maldives PLC (BML) announced that all the service branches of the bank will be closed from 31 December to 4 January for the New Year Holidays.

According to the BML, all the service branches of the bank will be re-opening on 5 January 2020 after the holidays. During new year holidays, ATM services, internet banking and call centre services will be available 24/7.

Bank of Maldives (BML) is the leading financial institution in the Maldives. Known locally as “the national bank”, BML is a public limited company with majority ownership held by the Government of Maldives.

