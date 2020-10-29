Bahrain Lower House Passes Resolutions to Ratify DTA With Switzerland, Air Services Agreement With Maldives

The Bahraini lower house of parliament (Majlis Al-Nuwab) Oct. 27 passed Resolutions Nos. 28 and 32, to ratify the:
- DTA and protocol with Switzerland, signed Nov. 23, 2019; and
- air services agreement with the Maldives, signed Sept. 25, 2019.
The DTA contains:
- a provision for administrative assistance in accordance with international standards for the exchange of tax information; and
- the minimum standards and recommendations of the OECD base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project to prevent misuse. The resolutions next go to the upper house of parliament (Majlis Al-Shura) for deliberation. [Bahrain, Majlis Al-Nuwab, 10/27/20]
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Google News
Leave a Reply