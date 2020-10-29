Bahrain Lower House Passes Resolutions to Ratify DTA With Switzerland, Air Services Agreement With Maldives

The Bahraini lower house of parliament (Majlis Al-Nuwab) Oct. 27 passed Resolutions Nos. 28 and 32, to ratify the:

DTA and protocol with Switzerland, signed Nov. 23, 2019; and air services agreement with the Maldives, signed Sept. 25, 2019.

The DTA contains:

a provision for administrative assistance in accordance with international standards for the exchange of tax information; and the minimum standards and recommendations of the OECD base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project to prevent misuse. The resolutions next go to the upper house of parliament (Majlis Al-Shura) for deliberation. [Bahrain, Majlis Al-Nuwab, 10/27/20]

