BAF aircraft leaves for Maldives with essential items, 11 physicians

The flight left the capital on Saturday

A-C-130B transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has left Dhaka for the Maldives with daily essentials as a souvenir, and 11 Bangladeshi doctors who could not join their workplace in the Maldives due to the travel restrictions enforced to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The flight left the capital on Saturday, reports UNB

The mission, consisting of 19 BAF aircrew, was led by Air Commodore MA Awal Hossain of the BAF.

BAF Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat provided necessary directives to carry out the mission, informed director of Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (operations) Air Vice Marshal M Abul was also present on the occasion.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :