Bad weather in Maldives; INS Jalashwa’s return trip delayed

Kochi: The return trip of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa which is repatriating NRIs stranded in the Maldives due to COVID lockdown was delayed due to hostile weather. It is learnt that heavy rain and gusty winds continue in the Maldives leading to the agitated sea.

Over 100 people could not reach the port on time due to heavy rain and they could not board the ship. The ship is carrying 588 passengers. Earlier, it was announced that 700 people will be repatriated in the ship.

The ship that reached the Maldives on Friday morning had planned to return to Kochi by evening. However, many people could not even reach a place where safety checking was carried out due to weather conditions. A number of people are stuck in various parts of Maldives.

After checking in the airport in Hulhule Island, the passengers are brought to the port in a special vehicle. Considering the intensity of the agitated sea, a heavily pregnant woman’s journey was cancelled. The Navy officials hinted that the ship will set out from the Maldives only after the sea calms down.

According to the latest list, 588 people have boarded the ship, including 497 men and 70 women. There are 6 pregnant women and 21 children among them.

Full details are available at the link below: