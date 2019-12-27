Baa Atoll speedboat crash: What we know

First responders on-site at a marine accident that took place on Thursday stated that the dinghy lacked navigational nights.

According to Captain Ahmed Zaheen, who commandeered the first vessel to arrive on the scene, “It had no navigational lights. I asked the person driving the dinghy and he said it does not have any navigation”.

Authorities are still conducting a search for 41-year old Nasrulla Abdulla, the man who went missing after the accident.

Maldives Police Service stated that the man was aboard the dinghy travelling from Dharavandhoo, Baa Atoll when it crashed into a speedboat from Eydhafushi in the same Atoll.

A 38-year old male and a 42-year old male were rescued and taken to Dharavandhoo Hospital for treatment. One man sustained injuries to the head, arm and leg.

A total of three passengers were travelling on the dinghy when it hit the speedboat.

Eydhafushi Council President Mabrook Naseer said that an expatriate crewmember aboard the speedboat lost one of his ears during the ordeal. Further, The speedboat’s Captain Mohamed Mustafa suffered serious injuries to the head and face and is being treated at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Initially treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) he is now transferred to the wards and is awaiting an operatory procedure to treat his orbital fracture.

Police and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) search parties, with help from diving teams from Dusit Thani Resort and Dharavandhoo, continue the search for the missing man.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News