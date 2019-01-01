Authorities fine man with MVR 2500 for violating home quarantine

Authorities, on Thursday, fined a 39-year-old man for violating home quarantine in Guraidhoo, Kaafu Atoll.

This is the first time that Maldives Police Service imposed an MVR 2,500 fine in the Maldives, under Section 13 of the guidelines on quarantine and isolation facilities, which were recently amended for the first time.

Authorities have tightened regulations and introduced fines for actions that violate the Health Protection Agency (HPA)’s guidelines since the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

During recent weeks, the country has recorded more than 100 daily cases nearly every day.

The Maldives, with a total population barely over 541,000, now records a whopping 8,140 infections, out of which 2,781 are active cases and 5,330 patients have recovered. The country also records 29 deaths.

Experts have described Maldives’ current situation as a “dire” one. The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) announced that Maldives’ current alert level is at nine, noting that authorities may have to implement a second lockdown if the alert level hits 10.

HPA’s Medical Officer Dr Nazla Rafeeq recently revealed that the country is heading towards reaching maximum bed capacity, repeatedly advising the public to adhere to HPA’s safety guidelines.

