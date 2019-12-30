“Authentic Maldives” local products shop opens in VIA duty-free

A shop exclusively for Maldivian products, “Authentic Maldives” has opened in the duty-free of Velana International Airport.

The shop was opened by Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer and Minister of Economic Fayyaz Ismail in a ceremony held on Thursday. The Acting Managing Director of Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) Moosa Solih and employees of the company participated in the ceremony.

“Authentic Maldives” displays Maldivian products from the recently held Fannu Expo which showcased local craftsmanship and artistry. The shop was opened under the initiation of Minister Fayyaz.

MACL has also kicked off an exhibition “Souvenir Safari” near the airport, Water Front Restaurant” to showcase Maldivian products. The first exhibition is being held in association with Women Entrepreneurs Association.

The General Manager of MACL, Hassan Areef said that the local products will be kept in the shop within a set criterion and guideline and similarly, opportunities will be given to other NGOs to showcase their products as well at the exhibitions.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives