Audra Arul Appointed as Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Crossroads Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives, the first integrated multi-resort destination in the Maldives, is pleased to announce the appointment of Audra Arul as Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for the resort destination. Home to The Marina, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the new Maldives Riviera opened in October 2019, making history as the first destination of its kind in the island nation.

As Director of Sales and Marketing, Audra will oversee the marketing management of CROSSROADS Maldives, as well as advertising, sales and public relations of both Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, and The Marina @ CROSSROADS.

“We are delighted to see Audra join CROSSROADS at such an exciting time for the development,” said Thiti Thongbenjamas, Chief Operating Officer of CROSSROADS Maldives. “We look forward to seeing Audra’s 25 years of expertise really showcase what this historical development has to offer.”

Audra joins the CROSSROADS team following four years at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, spending two years as Director of Sales and Marketing at Banyan Tree Morocco, in which time the resort was established as a Virtuoso hotel, and two years as Area Director in the Asia Pacific region. In her time with Banyan Tree, Audra established the properties as a luxury resort chain, driving brand awareness through creative marketing strategies.

Prior to this, Audra worked with Starwood Hotels and Resorts for nine years, overseeing sales and marketing in Borneo, Phuket, Hanoi, Bali and Hainan Island. Her time with Starwood saw a drive-in MICE occupancy throughout the resorts, and an overall beneficial shift in market structure, which led to an increase in brand awareness in several key markets.

Audra brings a wealth of experience with her, having spent over 25 years in the luxury hospitality industry. Audra has spent her career specialising in tourism, property pre-opening, yield management and hotel management, with highlights of her career including working for notable brands such as Hyatt, Westin, Marriott and Sheraton.

CROSSROADS Maldives is the first and only integrated resort development in the Maldives. The Marina @ CROSSROADS, which is home to several retail and dining outlets, a Marine Discovery Centre, Maldives Discovery Centre, marina, Junior Kids Camp and The Event Hall, is just a short walk to the first resorts to open alongside the destination, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

About CROSSROADS Maldives

Crafted from tales of the past, designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations. The archipelago’s only “one-stop, non-stop” lifestyle destination invites adventurous travellers from the four corners of the globe to cross paths and explore a treasure trove of iconic oceanfront resorts, upscale lifestyle outlets and endless entertainment offerings, as well as the stunning natural, cultural and nautical attractions that have lured maritime travellers to the Maldives for centuries. CROSSROADS Maldives is where cultures meet. To learn more visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com.

About S Hotels & Resorts Public Company Limited

S Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Singha Estate Public Company Limited, is a new era Thai-inspired personalized hospitality company that caters to upscale travellers with an independent spirit. The group offers guests a portfolio of 39 properties in 5 countries with a total of 4,647 keys and provides guests with the opportunity to experience the best destinations from a unique perspective while enjoying world-class facilities and tailored services. S Hotels & Resorts’ properties are located in attractive, unspoiled locales to provide an exclusive playground built around nature, culture, wellness and adventure, with a generous helping of creature comforts and fine cuisine. Each property boasts its own distinctive, destination sensitive designs and unique signatures while also providing consistency thanks to a well-defined brand philosophy and a service culture that focuses on exceptional guest experiences backed up by Thai-inspired hospitality and global quality standards. To learn more, visit shotelsresorts.com.

About Hard Rock Hotels

With venues in 75 countries, including 185 cafes, 27 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company’s two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News