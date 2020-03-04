Auditor General’s Office takes measures with regard to Covid-19

Auditor General’s Office (AGO) has taken special measures concerning audit work and their staff with regard to the declaration of public health emergency by the state due to Covid-19. These measures were formulated for each alert level separately. Currently, at the yellow alert level, AGO shall postpone audit field visits to high contact areas such as ports and hospitals, and limit out-of-office meetings, training and visits as much as possible. Local and foreign trips have been postponed for the moment as well.

Moreover, the staff in the high-risk category including pregnant women, those above 55 years of age and staff with respiratory disease or condition are provided with work-from-home arrangements. AGO has also granted 14 days paid leave of self-isolation for the staff experiencing acute respiratory symptoms and removed medical certificate as a necessary document for staff on sick leave and family responsibility leave for more than two consecutive days. This arrangement is made with consideration to the health and safety of the staff since they are no longer required to visit the hospital to obtain the document.

AGO is taking these measures to respond to the current situation of Covid-19 in the Maldives and are simultaneously working in the development of the facilities and arrangements to be prepared for any other alert levels of Covid-19.

