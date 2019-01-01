Auditor General’s Office launches an Audit contribution portal

Auditor General’s Office launched an audit contribution portal on 1st March 2020.

The platform was initiated by Ms. Rauhath Hussain (Manager, Performance Audit department) as part of her IDI (INTOSAI development initiative) – SAI Young Leader Programme “SAI YOUNG LEADERS contributing to positive change in SAIs”

The Auditor General’s Office conducts performance audits to assess the efficiency, effectiveness and economy of government services, programs and processes and provide recommendations for improvement where deficiencies are identified. The objective of this platform is to provide the public with the opportunity to engage and involve in the performance audits carried out by the AGO.

Citizens can contribute either by suggesting topics to conduct audits on, or provide information and any relevant documents for an ongoing performance audit.

Auditor General’s Office encourages the public at large including private individuals, civil societies and public sector stakeholders to engage with them on their ongoing process in identifying potential performance audit topics that relate to how resources are utilized in the public sector, public assets or public services.

AGO also encourages members of the public to contribute information that deals with significant matters or insights into the administration of the subject (ongoing audits) for consideration when conducting performance audits.

The AGO believes that the new platform would enable them to work closely with the public in the future and build a stronger bond with their stakeholders through engagement and cooperation.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives