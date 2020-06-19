Atmosphere launches Ozen Reserve Vittaveli in Maldives under uber-lux brand

Indian Ocean hospitality group, Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, has announced the launch of Ozen Reserve Vittaveli in South Malé Atoll, Maldives; establishing its uber-luxe brand – The Ozen Collection.

Following the resounding success of Ozen Maadhoo since 2016, the company continues its bold expansion of the brand with the addition of Vittaveli resort and relaunch an exciting new concept for the group.

Salil Panigrahi, founder and managing director of Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are honoured to be chosen to manage Vittaveli. The addition of this resort to The Ozen collection by Atmosphere will be a brand extension of our dreams into reality, offering rustic luxury blending with the Maldivian nature of the sun, sand and swaying palms.”

“Ozen Reserve Vittaveli will be launched as a luxury lifestyle resort immersed in an exotic Indian Ocean hospitality,” he added. The group will epitomise relaxed, ultra-lux Island living with grand spaces, access to sun-kissed ocean fronts and gourmet dine-by-design experiences.

Each of the 89 villas and suites will offer guests absolute seclusion, with a private swimming pool and direct beach or lagoon access. The jewel of the crown ‘Royal Reserve’ will offer 3,500 sq m of unmatched luxury and elegant living for a blissfully immersive stay. To complete the exotic holiday experience, guests can set off for private adventures on the resort’s 85-foot, My Yittaveli Yacht.

