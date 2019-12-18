‘Asseyri’ Operation: Police arrest three more in Madduvari

Maldives Police Service (MPS) on Tuesday arrested three more individuals in connection with the ‘Asseyri’ operation ongoing in Maduvvari in Raa Atoll.

Although the police are yet to disclose their charges, three males aged 22, 26, and 28 years old, are under police custody.

The police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

A counter-terrorism operation, led by a joint force including the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), police, and the Ministry of Gender, Family and Social Services, began in Maduvvari in December 2019.

Authorities confirmed the widespread prevalence of extremism in Maduvvari, revealing that radicalized individuals on the island were, for several years to date, praying in a separate congregation.

Such groups have reportedly invited people from other islands and run training programmes to recruit individuals to terrorist organizations. Some of these radicalized individuals purportedly left the country to fight in the Syrian conflict, while some were apprehended at the airport attempting to travel to the warzone.

