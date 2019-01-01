Asia Forwarding Celebrates 15 Years in Industry

Asia Forwarding is celebrating 15 wonderful years in shipping and logistics support in the Maldives.

Since its establishment in 2005, Asia forwarding provides freight forwarding and cargo transportation services both locally and globally. Asia Forwarding is one of the few international freight forwarding companies in the Maldives that is run by Maldivians. In Addition to that, they provide import bond facilities, transport of packing materials, on-site cargo handling services and rental or leasing of warehouse space & storage containers.

They have been awarded the “International Award for Excellence & Business Prestige” in Quality Summit, New York 2012 and in 2013 were recognized and awarded with the European Society for Quality Research Award in France, Paris. They are proud members of FIATA and the prestigious World Freight Network (WFN) family.

Asia Forwarding has become one of the strongest partners for many resorts in providing the logistics solution, with many years of experience in the field. Over the many years in operation, Asia Forwarding has held on essential standards and moral principles necessary for sustainable growth.

