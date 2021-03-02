As tourism picks up again, Maldives steps up efforts to diversify its faltering economy

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Dotted with island resorts and endowed with white sandy beaches and turquoise seas, the Maldives has always billed itself as a top tourist destination.

But the coronavirus pandemic brought the global travel and tourism industry to a grinding halt last year, forcing the island-nation to step up economic diversification efforts by expanding other sectors.

Tourism accounts for over 28% of the gross domestic product in the small archipelago and brings in about 60% of foreign exchange receipts, according to the Michigan State University.

“As an economy heavily dependent on international tourism, the restrictions on global travel and other protective measures against the Covid-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the Maldives,” President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih told CNBC in a recent interview.

The Maldives last year closed its borders between March to July, which temporarily shut down the tourism sector that resulted in thousands of workers being laid off. Some of them lost their jobs permanently. It led to a drastic shortfall in foreign exchange receipts that the Maldives relies on to pay for imports.

“The closing of borders meant that tourist arrivals were effectively nil during that period, a first since modern-day tourism began in the late 1970s,” Solih said by email.

Last year, the Maldives welcomed a little over half-a-million tourists. That’s a 67.4% plunge in tourist arrivals from 2019, which saw 1.7 million visitors come through.

Diversification