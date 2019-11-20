As academic year nears its start, some schools still searching for teachers

As the academic year nears its start, some schools in the country are still searching for teachers.

Announcements for teachers have been made by some schools in the country, including announcements for SEN teachers, Biology and Physics teachers. Some of these announcements were published on the government gazette in the last 24 hours.

Schools in the country will reopen next Sunday and it is not known if there are enough teachers at these schools. Some of these schools include a few from the capital Male’ city as well.

Education Ministry tweeted yesterday that orientation programs were currently underway for the new foreign teachers joining some schools in the country.

No confirmation on whether there are enough teachers to recommence the school year has been available, and no word from the Education Ministry was available on the matter.

Deputy Minister of the Education Ministry Sharuma Naseer previously stated that around 1890 teachers were employed in schools across the country in 2019. She also stated that schools had requested for a further 315 foreign teachers.

Several schools within the country announced for local teachers instead of foreigners at the end of last year. Most foreign teachers are employed in secondary grades, and the difficulties of sourcing local teachers for subjects such as Biology, Chemistry and Physics still persist. The Ministry stated that difficulties also rose when the teachers employed in schools within the country relocate to the capital Male’ city.

The Ministry revealed last August that around 634 relief teachers who had no professional training were employed and teaching in primary schools across the country. Announcements were also made for relief teachers this year as well.

