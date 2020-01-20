Applications opened for EC membership in face of impending expiration of Akram’s term

President’s Office, on Monday, opened applications for the post of member of Elections Commission, in face of the impending expiration of the term of sitting member Ahmed Akram.

Applications for the position are opened as the term of a sitting member comes to an end on March 23, reads the announcement posted by President’s Office.

The sitting member which the President’s Office referred to in its announcement is Ahmed Akram, who currently serves as EC’s Vice Chairman and Spokesperson.

The President’s Office will be open for applications until 2 pm on Monday, January 27.

Application forms are available from the President’s Office and are also available for download from its website.

The impending vacancy at EC comes amid preparations for the Local Council Elections on April 4.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv