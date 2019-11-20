Applications open for ”Visit Maldives Destination Show”

Tourism Ministry has opened applications for islands interested in hosting the “Visit Maldives Destination Show”.

The Ministry requests for interested parties to apply before January 19, 2020, and also opened applications for artists interested in taking part in the show. The deadline for artists to take part is also January 19.

“Visit Maldives Destination Show” is held by the Ministry to diversify the Maldives as a tourist destination and showcase the talent of Maldivians. The shows are held in both local islands and abroad.

The Minister has previously noted that local islands need to be promoted just as much as resorts and a platform for local artists to display their talents must also be provided.

