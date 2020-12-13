Anirudh Jatkar enjoys a vacation with family at Maldives

Jothey Jotheyalli actor Anirudh Jatkar, who is often held up with a busy schedule has managed to fetch some time off to enjoy a quick much-needed break. The actor flew all the way to the Maldives along with his family members.

Anirudh, who is quite a social media enthusiast, has been posting pictures on his Instagram handle which gives fans a peek into his holiday. Veteran actress and Anirudh’s mother-in-law Bharthi Vishnuvardha can also be spotted at her stylish best in the picture.

Here are the pictures:

Well, the pictures are surely proving that Anirudh and his family are surely in a full-of-life mood and seem to be enjoying their vacation to the fullest. On the other hand, the pictures shared by the actor have garnered the attention of many and fans just can’t hold their excitement in sharing the family pictures of their favourite star.

On the career front, having carved a niche in the Kannada film industry, Anirudh made his comeback to the small screen with the popular Kannada daily soap ‘Jothe Jotheyalli‘. The actor plays the lead role of a middle-aged businessman ‘Aryavardhan‘ and is fondly recognised as ‘Dada’ by his fans.

The show revolves around the love story of a young lady and a middle-aged businessman despite an age gap. Anirudh earlier worked in serials like Surya Shikari, Nishabdha, and Jeevana.

