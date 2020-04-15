Anantara Launches ‘The best of Kihavah’ e opening package (Maldives)

A culmination of experiences unique not just to the destination but also exclusively available at this idyllic Indian Ocean retreat, this carefully curated six-night stay package includes three distinct once-in-a-lifetime adventures; snorkelling with manta rays, stargazing at the only overwater observatory in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at SEA, one of the world’s few oceanic restaurants.

The dream Maldives holiday at Anantara Kihavah begins with a flight over hypnotic shades of blue, as you are transported away to the Baa Atoll island archipelago. Situated within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve teeming with rich marine life, the resort is well placed for the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime experience – snorkelling with manta rays. Owning to the abundance of krill and plankton that accumulates in Hanifaru Bay during the months of May to November, bear witness to the annual migration of these mysterious gigantic oceanic creatures as they feed. Once in the water, be treated to an amazing underwater ballet, performed by giant mantas gliding and somersaulting in mesmerising patterns. Curious and friendly, they often swim within centimetres of snorkellers, always managing to avoid contact at the last second – making for an extraordinary memory.

The second aquatic experience in ‘The Best of Kihavah’ stay package is a sublime culinary journey undersea. Nestled within Anantara Kihavah’s famed house reef, descend into SEA, the resort’s award-winning underwater restaurant and wine cellar which houses over 450 labels and vintages dating from 1795. An exceptional feast for the senses, savour a gourmet three-course lunch carefully paired with fine wines handpicked by the resident Wine Guru, whilst luxuriating in panoramic views of marine life at play amongst vibrant corals.

From the ocean to the sky, the grand finale in the package revolves around the universe. With its proximity to the equator, the Maldives is truly an astronomer’s paradise and Anantara Kihavah is the perfect place for spectacular views of both the southern and northern sky. Custom-built for such stargazing encounters, SKY is a unique cocktail bar and home to the most powerful telescope in the region, in the only over water observatory in the Maldives. Perched over the aquamarine lagoon, the bar proffers front-row seats to ocean views from every vantage point during the day, and as night falls, the open roof deck comes alive. Sip champagne and nibble on Asian inspired tapas, whilst absorbing knowledge imparted by the Sky Guru as he leads with his laser pointer on this cosmic journey as you gaze upon the stars.

This Maldives holiday package is designed to awaken wanderlust. A promise of great adventures awaits at Anantara Kihavah as you take away memories of life-affirming moments.

THE BEST OF KIHAVAH EXPERIENCES STAY PACKAGE

Packaged for two adults with rates starting from $8800

– Choice of beach pool villa or over water villa

– Half board basis consisting of breakfast, and dinner at three restaurants

– One experience of a three-course set menu lunch at SEA

– One experience of a group stargazing session

– One experience of manta ray snorkelling*

– Minimum stay of six nights or more

– Valid until 31st October 2021

*Seasonal activity during the months of May to November. An alternative activity will be provided for stays falling outside of this period.

