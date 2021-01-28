Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Unveils $5 Million+ Renovation of Private Pool Residences

Setting a new precedent in naturally inspired design and luxurious living in the greatest aquatic paradise on earth, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has unveiled a collection of the largest private pool residences in the world with the completed renovation of the resort’s two-bedroom overwater pool residences. A multi-million-dollar project that started in 2020 with the redesign of its four-, three- and two-bedroom beach pool residences, this exclusive collection of seven private Maldivian accommodations is the pinnacle of palatial seclusion, ideally suited for multi-generational vacations and larger group travel.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the island encircled by a pure white shoreline, the renovation of the residences included careful preservation of the element of space while marrying a light and airy interior refit with smart home technology, thus creating a balance between an utterly brand-new look and a welcoming familiarity that repeat guests have come to expect in the resort’s 10th year of service excellence.

TWO-BEDROOM OVERWATER POOL RESIDENCES

Perched over a crystal-calm lagoon and offering commanding views of the Indian Ocean, both units of Anantara Kihavah’s Two-Bedroom Overwater Pool Residences were completed in early 2021.

Exemplifying the Maldivian experience, these overwater retreats are generously spaced at 1,500 sq. meters and feature expansive floor-to-ceiling windows guaranteeing endless views of shades of blue. Outfitted with a professional working kitchen in the living and dining room, each ensuite bedroom features an individual outdoor living space, whilst the infinity pool and shaded outdoor dining sala is the perfect hangout for shared leisure activities with family or friends.

With fitness and wellness being a bigger focus than ever in the modern-day traveller’s needs, the redesign of these residences also saw the addition of a gym fully equipped with the latest in TechnoGym machinery and a couple’s spa treatment room. Both rooms are fitted with retractable blinds, allowing for ample sunlight by day and unfiltered stargazing at night. Whilst relaxing with a signature Anantara Spa massage, a peek into the marine life in abundance just beneath the residence is made possible with the strategic placement of glass panels underneath plush spa treatment beds. Glass-bottomed whirlpool bathtubs have also been fitted in each bathroom, providing therapeutic massages and astounding underwater views even during bath time.

Staying true to the heritage of the Maldives, each residence features Kajan thatched palm roofs and Balau hardwood flooring spanning the entire length of its expansive outdoor deck, accompanied by netted hammocks suspended over water. Tiled in natural Sukabumhi stone, the infinity pool presents an ever-shifting overtone of green and blue with each movement of the sun, mirroring the hues of its turquoise-coloured surroundings.

TWO-, THREE-, AND FOUR-BEDROOM BEACH POOL RESIDENCES

At a commanding 2,000 sq. m, the crown jewel in this collection is the Four-Bedroom Beach Pool Residence. A connecting door set at the end of a lush garden pathway adjoins a standalone villa fitted with its own ensuite, infinity pool, and dining pavilion, with the main wing of the residence. A spacious layout smartly optimized for creating shared memories or moments of solitude, this four-bedroom sanctuary comfortably accommodates up to eight adults and four children, or 12 adults. The collection’s remaining beachfront hideaways include a generous 1,330 sq. m two-bedroom option and an ample 1,770 sq. three-bedroom residence.

Cradled by lush foliage and bright bougainvillaea accents, occasional sights of coconut trees jutting through floors or ceilings is a testament to the resort’s commitment to preserving and incorporating the natural beauty of the island, whilst optimizing each residence’s space.

Like the overwater pool residences, each beachfront residence includes palm roofs and Balau decks. The newly extended swimming pools, measuring 20 meters x 6 meters for the four-bedroom retreat and 16 meters x 6 meters for the two- and three-bedroom residences, are now fitted with massage jets, whilst an outdoor Sala Thai provides shaded relief for lounging and dining.

The simple yet elegant façade complements the intricate redesign within. A light neutral palette uplifts a previously dark wood scheme, presenting an atmosphere that is at once comfortable and relaxed, yet modern and luxurious. Rattan details, woven straw carpets, Maldivian motifs, and teak wood furniture further accent the distinctive tropical vibe of each room. Floor-to-ceiling doors of the main living and dining area effortlessly slide open for sweeping views of the surrounding fauna. Further embodying island living at its most luxurious, a water feature wall designed to mimic that of a real waterfall is the highlight in each revamped bathroom, each of which is newly fitted with intelligent toilet technology. Well-being and fitness are also given equal attention – with each residence outfitted with its own private double-bed spa treatment room and a private gym featuring a complete range of fitness equipment.

With a dedicated Villa Host to attend to every need and a wine sommelier, personal chef, and babysitting service on request, a stay in one of these residences is a promise of a truly private escape.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News