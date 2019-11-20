Aminath Abdulla Didi appointed as the first Consular General of Maldives

Aminath Abdulla Didi has been appointed as the consular general of the Maldivian Consular General in Trivandrum, India.

She becomes the first consular general of a Maldivian consulate placed abroad. Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid awarded Ms Aminath the letter of appointment and expressed his pleasure and pride in having a woman as the first consular general of a Maldivian consulate.

Ms Amintha previously served as the permanent secretary of Foreign Minister before her appointment. Ms Aminath also served as the director of the foreign ministry in a 17-year long career in foreign affairs sector.

The newly appointed consular general has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Bangalore University as well as a Masters Degree in International Relations from the Monash University in Malaysia.

While her appointment is significant, it should be noted that out of the 17 diplomatic missions of the Maldives established abroad, eight are headed by a female.

