Amilla Fushi appoints Sustainability Manager

Victoria Kruse will lead the ambitious sustainability programme at Maldives luxury innovator.

Pioneering Maldivian idyll Amilla Fushi has appointed Victoria Kruse to the newly created position of Sustainability Manager, underlining a major new focus on sustainability and the environment as the new decade begins. Embodying the resort’s vision of becoming a leader and innovator for sustainable tourism in the Maldives, Victoria is already proving an invaluable asset in driving and developing an ambitious programme of eco-initiatives throughout 2020.

Victoria Kruse returned to the Maldives in October 2019 after two and a half years at Six Senses Fiji, where she was responsible for running the Wellness Kitchen for the newly launched resort. It was during this tenure Victoria instigated a programme of homemade bitters, probiotic drinks and tonic waters, as well as developing a range of gluten-free recipes.

Under Victoria’s leadership, new sustainability initiatives will build on Amilla’s goal to create an eco-conscious experience that will reduce the resort’s environmental impact, and inform guests about steps to make greener lifestyle choices. Work is already underway to expand the island’s extensive organic garden in order to yield substantial crops of fresh, island-grown produce – dramatically reducing food miles and packaging. As well as the introduction of a ‘Living Cocktail Menu’ serving homemade probiotic beverages such as ginger beer and kombucha.

Located in the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, a year-round destination for manta rays, snorkelling and diving, Amilla Fushi aims to lead the way with eco-tourism and marine conservation work in the Maldives.

